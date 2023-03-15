Financial market executives are dissatisfied with the direction of the economy in the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). This is what the survey “What the financial market thinks” shows, released this Wednesday (15) by Genial/Quaest. The survey, carried out with 82 executives from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, indicates that 98% of the market does not agree with the conduct of economic policy.

Questioned about the work of Lula and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, the head of the portfolio is better evaluated: 90% consider Lula’s work negative; about Haddad, 10% think it is positive; 52%, regular; and 38%, negative.

Regarding inflation control, 68% consider that the government is not concerned and 32% think the opposite. Of the total, 36% expect inflation above 6%; already 22% of respondents believe that will remain at 6%

Of the total interviewees, 90% define the Lula government’s relationship with the Central Bank as negative and only 7% expect that the relationship can improve. 43% believe it will stay the same and 49% believe it will get worse.

Regarding expectations for the next 12 months, 73% say there will be a recession and 78% believe that the economy will get worse.