An investigation by the RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences (Ireland) has revealed in ‘The FASEB Journal‘ as influences the body’s internal clock in the inflammatory process of the immune system. Findings describe how immune cells work differently at different times of the day and could pave the way for treatments aimed at treating inflammatory diseases such as arthritis.

In depth

The researchers studied the relationship between the immune system and the body’s circadian rhythmknown as the body clock. macrophages, immune cells that detect and respond to various harmful substances, are capable of triggering inflammation as a defense mechanism through the assembly of large complexes known as inflammasomes. Inflammasomes could be compared to smoke detectors that alert the immune system to danger.

Activation of an inflammasome called NLRP3 was found to be inconsistent throughout the daybut was regulated by the body’s 24-hour circadian clock. This daily rhythm determines when macrophages are most efficient at detecting threats and when they reach their maximum energy levels to mount a response. The research also highlights the key role of mitochondriaenergy producers of the cell, in driving these daily changes in immune activity.

More details

“When macrophages think it’s morning, its activation of the inflammasome is faster and more powerful”, explained the professor Annie Curtisprincipal investigator of the study at the RCSI Faculty of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences.

“This means that the immune response is intensifies during the early hours of the day, a time when we are awake and we are more likely to encounter environmental challenges, such as injuries or infections“, he added.

To take into account

The study has important implications for understanding and treating inflammatory diseasessuch as arthritis, in which inflammasomes hyperactive play a key role. The symptoms of these diseases usually worsen the morningsomething this research could help explain.

These findings may help refine treatments for inflammatory diseases. For example, the new Therapies targeting inflammasomes could be more effective if administered at specific times of the daywhen macrophage activity reaches its peak,” concluded James O’Siorain, lead author of the study.