Study says that 97.8% of adults, with children up to 14 years old, said they had vaccinated minors with all PNI vaccines

A survey by the Solidarity Research Network on Public Policies and Society and the José Luiz Egydio Setúbal Foundation indicates high parental adherence to vaccination of children and adolescents in Brazil. More than 2,129 people over the age of 18 were interviewed in person from July 29 to August 3, 2023, 61.4% of whom were fathers and mothers.

According to the survey, 97.8% of adults, fathers or mothers, with children aged 14 or younger, said they had vaccinated their children with all the vaccines that are part of the PNI (National Immunization Plan). Immunization by region, according to the study, is:

96.1% in the Midwest;

100% in the Northeast;

95.3%, in the North;

97.8%, in the Southeast; It is

97.5%, in the South.

“The data analyzed suggest that in the current Brazilian context, parents express favorable opinions about vaccinating their children with different immunization agents and report high levels of adherence to immunization. This trend is observed in all regions of the country, although small fluctuations can be observed between regions and between the immunizers covered in the study”says the research text.

Regarding the possibility of vaccinating children in campaigns carried out in schools, 82.8% of those interviewed said they supported measures for immunization against Covid-19. Already 88.8% for influenza vaccine and 88% against HPV.

“There is low hesitancy in Brazil regarding vaccination campaigns promoted in schools, with high adherence among fathers and mothers in different regions of the country. The positive response of parents to vaccination in schools reinforces the presence of high levels of confidence in the safety of the vaccines administered”says the research.

With information from Brazil Agency.