Rural residents are no less satisfied with the accessibility of facilities such as schools, shops or medical care than people in large cities. They hardly experience any problems, according to a report by the Knowledge Institute for Mobility Policy (KiM) that will be published on Monday.

It is a remarkable message that does not really fit into the current political discourse. While there is a lot of debate in The Hague about, for example, the declining public transport in the region, the vast majority of residents say they experience little or no accessibility problems.

On a scale of 1 to 7, rural residents give their region a score of 6 or slightly lower, according to the study ‘The development of mobility and accessibility in the urban and rural Netherlands’. They usually find work, shops, schools and hospitals easily accessible.

In short, residents are quite satisfied with the extent to which they can reach their desired destinations, researchers Peter Jorritsma, Olaf Jonkeren and Lizet Krabbenborg note, somewhat surprised. 'The differences in perception are much smaller than what was expected', they write.

Under pressure

The reason for the great satisfaction is partly the high car ownership in the region. Of course, the results do not mean that there are no problems. There are enough. Now that the population is shrinking in quite a few regions – including in the northern provinces, Zeeland and Limburg – employment and the presence of facilities such as shops and schools are declining. It puts even more pressure on public transport.

National and provincial politicians must find solutions for this. KiM offers a number of suggestions: establishing a minimum offer of public transport could offer solace. “Small-scale public transport, taxis and small vans (tailor-made transport) can play a role in this in addition to and instead of regular public transport.”

The electric bicycle also offers a solution. Residents in the region have an e-bike more often than in the city, according to research. By building many more cycle and fast cycle routes in the countryside, distances between 15 and 20 kilometers can be bridged. In this way, the connection with urban areas can be improved.

What is the value of the report? According to KiM, policymakers take more account of the perception of residents when discussing accessibility. “Now the focus is mainly on solutions for problems and bottlenecks that the residents may not perceive as such.”

Low-traffic

The Knowledge Institute for Mobility Policy also looked at the Randstad conurbation and large cities. The challenges here are the opposite of the countryside. Until 2035, the Dutch population will grow from 17.6 million to 19 million people. Most of them end up in the big cities. Although this will create more jobs and facilities, the quality of life will be squeezed.

Increasing traffic jams, extra use of space for the car, environmental impact and noise nuisance are causing problems. The KiM researchers see the solution as making city centers and newly developed neighborhoods car-free. Stimulating shared mobility and good transfer facilities on the outskirts of the city (multimodal hubs) are among the possibilities, according to the KiM researchers.

