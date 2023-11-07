Home page politics

The Ukraine war is bloody, but Russia hides the actual losses. Media research now offers conclusions about the possible number of fatalities.

Moscow/Kiev – What the fallen soldiers in Ukraine war As far as things are concerned, the official figures for Russia and Ukraine are worlds apart – and the truth is probably somewhere in between. While Ukrainian media speak of over 300,000 “lost” Russian fighters, among whom there may be injured soldiers as well as those killed, the Kremlin has been reticent to provide official information since the beginning of the war and has confirmed, if at all, isolated fatalities in its “special military operation”.

In order to at least come up with a realistic estimate of the number of casualties suffered by the Kremlin forces, a group of journalists from news portals critical of the Kremlin are observing Mediazona and BBC News Russia with the help of volunteer support of Russia For months, the population has been aware of the information circulating on social media, local Russian newspapers, cemetery documents and regional politicians’ news channels about confirmed deaths. Accordingly, the number of fallen soldiers who can be confirmed in this way is now over 35,000.

Casualties in the Ukraine War: Russia records almost 2,000 deaths per month

Last Friday (November 3rd), the research team knew by name 35,780 people who died as soldiers in the Ukraine war. Compared to the data on Russia’s losses, the Mediazona and BBC News Russia published two weeks earlier on October 20th, the number of soldiers killed had increased by 923. According to the report, this corresponds to the “average result of the past few months”.

The largest group of fallen soldiers who were confirmed by the research, 6,691 people, were former prisoners who were in many Russian regions Wagner Group and its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a suspected assassination attempt. In addition, 4,232 of the dead were fighters who had been drafted into military service during mobilization operations. In addition, 2,647 of the confirmed dead fighters belonged to privately run combat troops such as Wagner.

Russia’s dead soldiers: Battle of Bakhmut results in highest casualties in the Ukrainian war

The documentation of confirmed losses recorded on the Portal of Mediazona is provided with a lot of additional information about origin, military rank and dates of death, which also allows conclusions to be drawn about where many of the soldiers in the war against the Ukraine have fallen. One of the most devastating battles in the Ukraine War for Russia’s military is still the Battle of Bakhmut. However, the fight for control of Avdiivka north of Donetsk, which is now referred to as the “second Bakhmut”, has not yet been reflected in the official figures, it says Mediazona-Report.

However, as the research team emphasizes, the number of confirmed 35,780 dead is far below the actual number, which should significantly exceed the documented deaths among Russian soldiers and fighters. This is how the online portals critical of the Kremlin came about Mediazona and Meduza in another data research back in July of this year, an estimate of at least 47,000 Russian fighters killed under 50 in the Ukraine war. This number is based on statistical calculations based on publicly available inheritance data.

In addition, estimates of the number of seriously injured people are possible based on military figures, reported Mediazona in July. Based on data indicating how many soldiers were discharged from service due to injuries, the total number of long-term military forces lost to combat operations could be well over 125,000. (saka)