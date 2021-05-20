Frontex is increasingly monitoring Europe’s borders from the air. BuzzFeed News has reconstructed several cases in which a total of more than 180 refugees drowned despite Frontex planes previously circling nearby.

By Vera Deleja-Hotko, Ann Esswein, Bartholomäus von Laffert

“When we saw the plane, we thought it was going to get help,” says Samuel Abrahm. It is April 10, 2020. He is sitting tightly together with 62 other people on an overcrowded rubber dinghy. There are also children on board, one only a few days old. Almost no one wears a life jacket.

At midnight, the women, children and men, cast off from Garabulli on the Libyan coast. Abrahm is not afraid, he is happy. “Libya is worse than the sea.”

At this point in time, Abrahm does not yet know that twelve people will not survive this trip.

Frontex: “The plane kept circling overhead. But nobody helped us. “

Abrahm told his story in a telephone conversation with us in April 2021, about a year after the accident. He survived. We changed his name because he fears repression in Libya.

“The plane kept circling overhead,” he says. “But nobody helped us.” The aircraft is the Osprey3, one of three surveillance aircraft that patrol the central Mediterranean on behalf of the European border protection agency Frontex.

Actually, a simple law applies on the high seas: everyone who gets into distress at sea must be rescued. Ships in the immediate vicinity are responsible for this, including a merchant ship or freighter. But for some time now, Frontex has been using fewer and fewer ships – and is relying on aircraft instead.

Frontex research: numerous internal documents, thousands of flight data

In the past five months, BuzzFeed News Germany has evaluated numerous internal Frontex documents, thousands of flight data and reports from sea rescue organizations. This enabled us to reconstruct three cases in the central Mediterranean where Frontex aircraft were nearby when a total of almost 250 refugees ran into distress. In the cases we have reconstructed – one of them is that of Samuel Abrahm – the people were not helped in time despite the Frontex aircraft. More than 180 refugees died. Read all of Frontex’s research from BuzzFeed News here.

The research also provides numerous indications of an apparently very close cooperation between Frontex and the Libyan coast guard. From April to November 2020, according to internal documents of the European External Action Service, the Libyan coast guard intercepted a boat with people 94 times. A Frontex aircraft circled nearby 70 times before, according to the flight data we evaluated. With the use of airplanes, the EU has created a legal gray area with which it is shifting responsibility for drowning refugees.

At the beginning of April, the Swiss magazine »Republik« disclosed the covert interaction between the EU border protection agency, its aircraft and the Libyan coast guard. At the end of April, Der Spiegel reported that Libyan border officials were apparently communicating with Frontex employees via Whatsapp messages and sharing the coordinates of the refugee boats there.

Frontex knew the position of the refugees, but people drowned anyway

Research by BuzzFeed News shows another dimension of this new EU strategy: Frontex aircraft circled over boats in distress, so they knew their position – and yet these people drowned. Some of these boats even drifted in European territorial waters. As a result, EU member states like Malta would have been obliged to save the people. The Maltese National Rescue Center has not responded to a request from BuzzFeed News.

The research also shows that the previous approach is just the beginning of a much more far-reaching strategy: From long-range drones, quadrocopters to zeppelins, Frontex is now using new, multi-million dollar technology or is planning to use it soon.

Frontex says: In every search mission, the priority is to save the lives of refugees

In any potential search and rescue mission, Frontex’s priority is to save lives, Frontex spokesman Chris Borowski wrote when asked by BuzzFeed News. “I fear that more people would have died in the past few years if Frontex aircraft had not spotted them and passed their position on to a national rescue center.”

And further: “Like every other actor at sea, Frontex is obliged to inform the rescue centers as soon as a boat in distress is sighted. There is no other option. ”Frontex itself does not coordinate search and rescue operations.

Samuel Abrahm’s boat has already been at sea for two and a half days at around 12 noon on April 12 – and is now in Maltese waters. So it is the responsibility of the Maltese Coast Guard to save the people. But there is no salvation.

Frontex: Out of thirst and desperation, the refugees began to drink sea water.

“We thought that this trip wouldn’t take that long,” says Samuel Abrahm. “Because of this and to save space, we didn’t have much to eat or drink with us.” The supplies ran out on the first day second completely exhaust. Out of thirst and desperation, they began to drink sea water.

On the morning of the fifth day on the high seas, the survivors are picked up by a supposed fishing boat and brought back to Libya. As research by the New York Times reveals, it is said to be a boat that was hired by the Maltese Coast Guard to bring the refugees back to Libya on behalf of Malta.

51 people are brought back to Libya – to the Tariq al-Sikka camp, which is known for the torture and mistreatment of refugees. Twelve people died trying to cross.

The research was supported by a grant from the Investigative Journalism for Europe Fund. Collaboration: Luisa Izuzquiza, Phevos Simeonidis, Daniela Sala.

BuzzFeed News continues to do extensive research on relevant topics. You can reach the editors at [email protected]