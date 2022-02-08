A study carried out by the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP) showed that people who had moderate or severe covid-19 began to register a higher incidence of psychiatric disorders after contamination. The article about the research was published in the scientific journal General Hospital Psychiatry.

425 adults were evaluated after six to nine months of hospital discharge because of covid-19. All were patients hospitalized at Hospital das Clínicas da USP for at least 24 hours, between March and September 2020. Those who needed treatment in an intensive care unit (ICU) were considered severe cases and the others, moderate. Patients underwent a structured psychiatric interview, psychometric tests and a cognitive battery.

According to the study, the prevalence of common mental disorders in this group of post-covid patients was 32.2%, higher than that reported in the general Brazilian population (26.8%). Regarding the diagnosis of depression, there was a prevalence of 8%, higher than that of the general Brazilian population (around 4% and 5%). Generalized anxiety disorders were present in 14.1%, a result also higher than the prevalence in the general Brazilian population (9.9%).

According to the research, psychiatric outcomes were not associated with any clinical variable related to the severity of the disease in the acute phase, that is, they were not more prevalent in those patients who had a higher degree of inflammation, for example.

“The long-term psychiatric and cognitive impairments seen after moderate or severe covid-19 can be seen as an expression of the effects of SARS-CoV-2 on homeostasis [equilíbrio] or a representation of unspecific psychiatric manifestations secondary to a decrease in the general state of health”, says the text of the research, which has Rodolfo Damiano, resident physician at the Institute of Psychiatry of the USP School of Medicine as the first author.

The results of the research, which was supported by the Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo (Fapesp), can be seen here.

