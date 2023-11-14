Panting after chasing the impala he now carries in his jaws, a leopard drags his prey to a shady spot. A voice, seemingly out of thin air, begins to speak calmly. “It is very difficult to speak Afrikaans…” the disembodied voice begins. The leopard pauses, looks towards the source of the sound, drops its prey and runs.

In a new study published in Current Biology, researchers analyzed thousands of video recordings to reveal a hierarchy of fear in mammals living in and around Kruger National Park in South Africa. The videos show that for wild savannah mammals – from small antelopes to enormous elephants – the most terrifying and lethal predator is us.

Researchers found that the sound of human voices evokes more fear than the sounds of lions growling. This underscores that our species is recognized as uniquely dangerous, “because we are super lethal,” said Michael Clinchy, a conservation biologist at Western University in London, Ont.

Liana Zanette (also of Western University), Clinchy and their colleagues placed video recorders and audio speakers in trees near 21 water wells. The devices ran 24 hours a day for six weeks, playing sound types in random order when activated by motion.

The benign sounds were the songs of local birds. The most threatening sounds were barking dogs, gunshots, growling lions, and humans talking calmly.

The human voices included women and men speaking in Tsonga, Northern Sotho, Afrikaans and English, taken from South African news clips. The researchers matched the volumes for all sound types, so that any potential fear was a result of the content, rather than the volume.

Analysis of more than 4,000 videos, focusing on 19 species, revealed that when faced with humans talking, the animals were twice as likely to run and leave waterholes 40 percent faster than when they heard lions, dogs or firearms.

The contrast in the flight response to human voices and lion growls was pronounced in most species, including giraffes, leopards, hyenas, zebras and impalas.

Rhinos fled from human voices twice as fast as from lion sounds. During the research period, five critically endangered southern white rhinos were poached in nearby reserves. So one of the applications researchers want to explore, Clinchy said, is whether using human voice playbacks could keep animals away from fences near roads, where a lot of poaching occurs.

By: LESLEY EVANS OGDEN