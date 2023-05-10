The photoreceptors of the retina, the cells of the eye that function as light sensors, develop their specific shapes and functions on the basis of instructions received at the time of their generation from multipotent stem cells. However, a study conducted by researchers from the University of Pisa and the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa has shown that, if during a limited time interval following the initial assignment of their destiny, they do not receive specific signals from the environment, both physical and chemical , then they will develop hybrid features between photoreceptors and glial cells.

The results of the study, published in the journal ‘Scientific Reports’, see as authors Massimiliano Andreazzoli and Giovanni Signore (Department of Biology, UniPi), Gian Carlo Demontis (Department of Pharmacy, UniPi) and Debora Angeloni (Sant’Anna School). The study aimed to understand why, in preclinical models of replacement therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, most of the transplanted cells fail to integrate into the recipient’s retina to effectively replace the degenerated cells.

“Knowing the plasticity mechanisms of the photoreceptor cell fate is important for developing replacement therapies for retinal degenerative diseases – comment the researchers – The technologies of inducible human stem cells and DNA editing make it possible to generate human rod precursors to replace therefore the identification of signals necessary for the immature precursors of photoreceptors to maintain their fate after isolation from the retina represents an important step to improve the efficiency of transplants as replacement therapy for degenerative retinal pathologies”.

The study is part of a larger project coordinated by Vania Broccoli (Cnr Neurophysiology Institute and HSan Raffaele) and funded by the Rome Foundation. “We compared the transcriptional profile of rod precursors between the moment in which the genesis of the precursors is largely complete and the moment in which the expression of specific functional characteristics of adult rod cells takes place – explain the researchers -. A completely unexpected aspect of this study was the observation that rod precursors express both genes relevant to their developmental program and those relevant to the development of a glial, i.e. non-neuronal, cell type”.

“The decisive approach – they continue – was to measure the expression by means of the quantitative real time polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) technique of specific genes in single cells identified both from a molecular and functional point of view, and to compare the effect on gene expression of environmental factors, such as cell culture density (number of cells per unit area).We have observed that increasing cell density is extremely effective in reducing the expression of genes important for the development of glial characteristics and prevent the development of hybrid functional characteristics between rods and glia.The signals associated with the cell density of the cultures are specific, as the expression of genes sensitive to the level of oxygen in the environment, is not modified by the change in cell density of crops”.

Projecting the results towards future applications, the researchers suggest that an interesting development is the possibility of using microscaffolds to provide transplanted precursors with the mechanical signals necessary to maintain their identity by preventing the development of hybrid characteristics.