Search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean do not attract migrants. This is evident from a Thursday in Nature published study by researchers from the University of Potsdam, two institutes in Berlin and Harvard University. The researchers developed a statistical model that shows that the rescue operations are a response to the increased influx of migrants, not a cause of it.

The research focuses on the so-called Central Mediterranean route, between Libya and Tunisia on the one hand and Malta and Italy on the other. More than 17,000 people have died on this route since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project.

This research has the potential to be of great importance in the discussion about rescue at sea. Particularly among politicians on the right, there is the idea that rescue operations have a ‘pull effect’ on migrants, and that rescue workers are actually a kind of helpers for people smugglers. The smugglers dare to send people to the sea because they can count on being rescued, is the idea. Take away the rescue work and there will be less migration.

This thought prompted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to seriously hinder the work of NGO rescue ships. Hundreds of rescue workers in Europe are even being prosecuted for helping migrants – so far without a single conviction. And the outgoing Dutch State Secretary Eric van den Burg (Asylum, VVD) also said, in an interview for the recently published book The refugee, the border guard and the rich Jew by Arnon Grunberg, that the aid worker who, with good intentions, tries to save people in rickety boats in the Mediterranean Sea ‘sometimes becomes part of the human smuggling business’.

The research published on Thursday, led by Potsdam sociologist Alejandra Rodríguez Sánchez, debunks such reasoning. The researchers looked at three different periods in which there were many or few rescue operations and developed a statistical model to estimate whether the migrant numbers would have been substantially different with or without those operations. No difference was observed between the actual number of crossing attempts and the number predicted by the model.

What does influence the number of migrants, according to the researchers, are the pushbacks carried out by the Libyan coastguard. This organization, partly financed by the European Union, regularly pushes migrant boats back to Libya, even if they were already sailing in European waters and the people on board would therefore have been entitled to an asylum application. These illegal pushbacks have a deterrent effect, but as a result, the researchers note, the human rights situation of migrants in Libya is deteriorating. In addition, they “have no influence on the structural motivations” of migrants and can force migrants to take more dangerous routes.

Suction effect

The researchers elaborate on the argument of the pull effect that search and rescue operations would have on migrants. Three kinds pull factor are distinguished in the study. First, the presence of lifeboats would encourage more crossing attempts, regardless of the actual danger of crossing the Mediterranean. Second, government- and private-led search and rescue operations would inadvertently help smugglers by lowering the costs of their operations. And finally, search and rescue operations would have the unintended consequence of making the journey much more dangerous for migrants.

Periods with many rescues often coincide with high numbers of migrants

The problem with these theories is that there is hardly any empirical evidence for them, the researchers write. The empirical evidence that does exist to demonstrate pull is “both sparse and methodologically compromised.” According to the researchers, previous researchers take too little account of the reasons migrants have for wanting to move to Europe. In their predictive model, Rodríguez Sánchez et al. consider several factors that are known to influence migration, such as conflicts, commodity prices, unemployment rates or job search indicators, exchange rates, environmental disasters and air traffic flows between countries in Africa and Europe.

Periods with many rescues often coincide with high numbers of migrants. It therefore seems “counterintuitive to some at first,” the researchers write, but the statistical analyzes show that search and rescue operations have no influence on the willingness to make the crossing in this form. Nor do they increase the number of potential or future migrants.

Also, periods with many rescues coincide with a relatively low mortality rate. The conclusion seems justified that the rescue work does not in any case make the crossing more dangerous.

Overall, rescues don’t explain why people decide or are forced to move, the researchers said. “Our research is consistent with previous descriptive research […]which suggests that irregular migration is much better explained by deteriorating economic conditions, environmental degradation, conflict or violence, and political persecution.”

No legal migration routes

The research by Rodríguez Sánchez and her co-researchers “confirms what we already knew from previous research, namely that the frame of the pull factor is not correct”, says Professor of Political Geography and Geopolitics Henk van Houtum of Radboud University Nijmegen in a response. According to Van Houtum, it is mainly the political circumstances in the countries from which people flee that determine whether people dare to cross the border. “Because there are no legal migration routes, the journey is incredibly dangerous, migrants know that. So they don’t take the boat lightly. It is the last resort in search of safety and a stable refuge.”

Politicians know that the deaths are not caused by rescue workers, but by European border policy, says the Nijmegen professor. “You can only conclude that a false frame is knowingly used for domestic electoral gain. The blame for the self-created asylum problem has been shifted to others, such as smugglers and migrants, and even for some years now to life-saving organizations that exist because the EU lets people die.”