Many Dutch people are unaware that alcohol is an important cause of cancer, concludes the Trimbos Institute in new research. Only 37 percent of the 6,000 people the institute had questioned about their knowledge of alcohol harm make that connection. Not even a third of the respondents know that drinking a glass of alcohol a day increases the risk of breast cancer.
