Questionnaire will be made over the weekend and should support the choice of candidate for president of the group formed by MDB, PSDB and Citizenship

One of the polls commissioned by the 3rd party parties to try to define the single candidate of the MDB, PSDB and Citizenship will have questions comparing the performance of the pre-candidates João Doria (PSDB) and Simone Tebet (MDB) in 4 areas. These are: economy, management experience, competence and ability to unite.

Another question is about who, between Doria or Tebet, is more capable of breaking the polarization between Squid (EN) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), leaders in all opinion polls.

THE Power 360 had access to one of the forms that must be used by the Guimarães Institutea company hired by these parties to carry out the research.

In addition, there are questions about the evaluation that the researched has about 5 possible candidates: Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes (PDT), in addition to Doria and Tebet. The objective is to know if the image that voters have of them is positive, negative or if they don’t know them.

The survey will be conducted over the weekend. The results should be released next Wednesday (May 18, 2022). It is unclear, however, whether the much-heralded single candidate will be set on the same date.

In addition to quantitative research, qualitative research will be carried out, seeking to show whether Doria or Tebet have more capacity to grow in the dispute.

The idea of ​​conducting research and using it as a criterion for defining a candidate came from the MDB. The 3 parties have already agreed to the modality in internal meetings.

It is not clear, however, whether the pre-candidates will accept the definitions proposed by the party presidents. The meetings are only between the presidents, without the participation of Doria or Tebet. Participate: Bruno Araújo (PSDB), Whale Rossi (MDB) and Roberto Freire (Citizenship).