Research | Psychiatric symptoms in middle age may increase the risk of dementia in old age

Approximately 68,000 Finns participated in the study, and this was the largest study focusing on self-reported psychological symptoms so far.

Psychic symptoms in middle age may increase the risk of dementia in old age, says a new population study.

According to the results obtained now, the risk of dementia was one-fifth higher in people who reported experiencing either more stress than usual or depression, nervousness or exhaustion.

The research was carried out in collaboration with the Institute of Health and Welfare and the Universities of Helsinki and Eastern Finland.

Approximately 68,000 Finns participated in the study, and this was the largest study focusing on self-reported psychological symptoms so far.

Those involved had participated in the Finriski studies of 1972–2007. This group was followed for dementia diagnoses over several decades. Information on dementia was obtained from healthcare registers.

The subjects were between 25 and 75 years old when they answered questions describing psychological symptoms.

The study published in the journal JAMA Network Open can be read in the journal from the website.