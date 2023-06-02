Research project | China is drilling a 10,000 meter deep hole in the ground

China began a major drilling operation in the Xinjiang region of northwest China.

The Chinese on Tuesday, scientists began a large-scale drilling operation in Xinjiang, northwest China, tells Bloomberg.

The hole to be drilled is to reach a depth of 10,000 meters, which makes it the deepest hole drilled into the ground in China.

In total, the thickness of the continental crust is 35–40 kilometers.

Narrow the hole pierces several layers of the earth’s crust and ends up in rock material that is about 145 million years old.

China says that with the help of research, they want to gain more information about the structure of the earth’s crust and at the same time try out new drilling technologies.

The drilling operation is expected to last 457 days.

The drilling operation is part of the Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a project exploring the depths of the earth. Its goal is to map mineral and energy resources and help prevent natural disasters.

The drilling area Xinjiang is known for the Uyghur minority, whose autonomous region Xinjiang is. China has targeted the Uighurs extensive repressive measures for several years.

Innermost a hole drilled into the Earth’s crust is a hole known as the Kola Superdeep Borehole drilled by the Soviet Union near the Norwegian border.

Drilling started in 1970 and stopped in 1992, when the temperature of the earth’s crust surprised the drillers. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the funds were not enough to continue the project.