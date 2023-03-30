According to recent research results, more than one in ten people working in the Danube are at high risk of poverty.

Still more people working in the dune are at risk of falling into poverty, according to the central organization of Finnish trade unions SAK and professor Juho Saaren from the research done.

Juho Saari, professor of social and health policy at the University of Tampere, and SAK have found out whether the salary of a worker working in the Danube is enough to live in modern Finland.

Kantar implemented a survey related to the study. It was answered by 1,009 wage earners performing work in February–March of this year.

Although it was known that workers’ livelihoods have become more difficult, the bleakness of the research results still came as a surprise, SAK’s research expert Ari-Matti Näätänen says.

“I wanted to fall off the bench when I saw the results. According to them, more than one in ten people working in the Danube are at high risk of poverty.”

Numerically, this means about 100,000 people. If you include those at a fairly high risk of poverty, the figure rises to 400,000. This means that about a third of wage earners working in the Danube are at a fairly high or high risk of poverty.

According to a survey conducted by Kantar, 1.3 million wage earners identify themselves as Dunanese. The employees who responded to the survey were able to define themselves whether they felt they were Dunari employees.

There are approximately 2.6 million wage earners. About half of them therefore identify themselves as Dunarian according to a subjective measure.

A hundred thousand the wage earner therefore has no extra money, and no buffers of any kind.

“If the disposable income of these people were to decrease even at all, the situation would be catastrophic in terms of everyday survival,” says Juho Saari.

The risk of poverty is greatest in service and sales work. 15 percent of its employees are at high risk of poverty and 28 percent are at fairly high risk of poverty. The second biggest risk is in the process and transport sector.

According to Saari, the impoverishment is due to the increased cost of living and the fact that wages have not risen at the same pace as prices.

“This has led to the fact that those who did not have a monetary buffer in the first place are now in a tight spot and the number of those who no longer have a buffer is increasing.”

Juho Saari has studied Danube poverty together with the Central Organization of Trade Unions SAK.

Traditionally working poverty is measured by counting people in paid work who fall below the poverty line. With this method of measurement, however, part of poverty remains hidden.

In this study, we wanted to look at poverty with a more multidimensional measure. The researchers created three criteria, based on which they evaluated the poverty of the Duna people.

The first of these was the experience of scarcity. The respondents were asked whether the income is sufficient for expenses. Another criterion was a financial buffer. Here, the question was whether getting 250 euros less per month would make your life impossible. The third question concerned additional income. How would an additional income of 250 euros affect the respondent’s life.

“With these measures, which are much more relevant for everyday life than the relative income measure, we have a lot of poor people in the Danube,” says Juho Saari.

About Dunari employees 31 percent estimate that 250 euros less per month would make their life financially practically impossible. This means that with almost every third dunar, the economy would not be able to withstand unexpected expenses, such as the sudden breakdown of a washing machine or telephone.

At the moment, many are trying to survive by doing extra work, borrowing money or reducing expenses. According to Saari, if the situation continues for a long time, it can lead to people withdrawing from the labor market if doing the work is no longer worth it.

“It can also lead to more and more people being entitled to benefits.”

Now the published report is the first part of a larger study, which is to be continued during the spring with a study of income distribution and salary materials and surveys aimed at SAK’s member unions. The project is carried out in cooperation with the Working Life Research Center of the University of Tampere.

“We are trying to map how big a social phenomenon it is and how people cope in these situations,” says Saari.