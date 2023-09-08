Some of the world’s largest ports could become unusable by 2050 due to rising sea levels. Efforts to make shipping more sustainable and introduce new technologies are crucial, according to a study the results of which were announced on Friday. The study, the Global Maritime Trends 2050 Report, was commissioned by Lloyd’s Register.
#Research #ports #worldwide #unusable #additional #climate #action #Rotterdam #threat
Unprecedented floods in Hong Kong cause two deaths and more than a hundred injured
The heaviest rains since records began 140 years ago have hit the island and southern China. This rainfall, residual from...
Leave a Reply