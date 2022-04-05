A new joint research center on life sciences is born in Milan, the result of a framework agreement between the Polytechnic and the European Institute of Oncology. The ‘Onco-Tech-Lab – Modeling and Applications for Human Health’ will combine PoliMi’s expertise in artificial intelligence, robotics and cutting-edge tissue engineering technologies with Ieo knowledge in the Life Sciences sector. The goal is to develop models and applications for human health, starting with cancer treatment, the university and IRCCS report in a note.

Oncro-Tech-Lab – they explain – is a platform that integrates human, instrumental and logistical resources of the two partners to increase the critical mass and quality of research, consequently widening the perimeter of access to calls, funding and national programs and international for both institutions. The main area of ​​the agreement concerns oncology, to which are added other disciplines such as hematology, immunology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, transplantology and diagnostic imaging.

“For Ieo, the objective of the agreement is also to develop a new culture of research, which embraces the technological development of discoveries – declares Roberto Orecchia, scientific director of the Institute founded by Umberto Veronesi – It basically means passing from the traditional logic based on the discovery and publication of data, to the new logic of concrete application of research products. It is difficult for a laboratory researcher to think about research even in terms of patents or start-ups. However, this evolution is now essential to increase ‘ search machine ‘”.

“Technology plays a fundamental role”, emphasizes Orecchia. “Today biomedical research can no longer feed itself – he remarks – but needs a technological ring around it, which allows it to develop into models and applications for health. Currently this role is played by various incubators and start-ups. ups that revolve around Ieo. The agreement with the Politecnico will allow us to have a single reference partner, capable of participating and contributing to the entire research process, from hypothesis to application “.

“The birth of Onco-Tech-Lab – says Guido Baroni, professor of biomedical engineering at PolMi and coordinator of the joint research center – represents both a point of arrival and a relaunch of scientific and clinical research collaborations between Politecnico di Milano and the Institute European oncology in the field of tissue engineering and applications of artificial intelligence to diagnostic imaging and surgical robotics in the oncology field. The initiative stems from the awareness that the synergy between biomedical research and technology is the winning strategy for creating different skills and develop a common language to support research and training. This is the model implemented in Onco-Tech-Lab, a multidisciplinary flywheel to transfer scientific discoveries into the reality of patient care in an ever more efficient way “.