Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/26/2024 – 21:00

On January 8th last year, journalist Marina Dias, from The Washington Post (USA), lived in a nightmare. When covering the anti-democratic attacks on that date, in Brasília, she was insulted and attacked. She was tripped, thrown to the ground and continued to suffer violence until a soldier helped her. “People attacked me even after being escorted by a soldier,” she recalls.

From offenses to physical violence, journalists in Brazil were victims of 330 attacks during 2023, according to lifting from the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji), released this Tuesday (26). The number is 40.7% lower than the previous year, when 557 cases were recorded.

According to the entity, the main attacks that occurred last year were related to the episodes of January 8, as was the case of Marina Dias, who even participated in the dissemination of the survey. As researcher Rafaela Sinderski, from Abraji, explained, press professionals were attacked during these acts and also suffered physical attacks. “They had their equipment destroyed, they were persecuted and intimidated. This was reflected in our data”, she exemplified.

Serious assaults

On the other hand, the drop in the number of violence in 2023, according to the entity, is related to the change in the political scenario and the end of the mandate of then president Jair Bolsonaro. According to the researcher, the mapping showed that 38.2% of registered cases were considered episodes of serious violence. “These are physical attacks, death threats, persecution, physical violence”, explains the researcher.

Another type of violence, stigmatizing speeches, represented 47.2% of cases. “These are verbal offenses and cases of campaigns to discredit journalists, the media and the company with social issues and broader issues”, he pointed out.

According to the research, 55.7% of cases registered in 2023 had state agents, who are public servants or political agents in office, as the aggressors. “This is very worrying and serious. Especially when they are elected political agents.”

Gender violence

The research also showed that 52.1% of attacks originated or had repercussions on the internet. “It is very strong to attack the press and journalists, especially when they are women. Journalists suffer a lot of violence online with stigmatizing speeches on social media”.

The Federal District was the place where there was the most violence against journalists in 2023. “82 explicit gender-based attacks or assaults against women journalists were recorded. And what do we understand by explicit gender attacks”, stated the researcher. The entity considers the number worrying, even though there is a 43.4% drop compared to 2022. These attacks use, for example, issues linked to gender identity, sexuality and sexual orientation to attack journalists.

Other trends, according to Abraji, strengthened in the last period analyzed, such as the increase in civil or criminal legal proceedings aimed at silencing journalists, which reached 7.9% of total assaults, and the growth of serious assaults recorded in the category of “aggressions and attacks”.

Recommendations

Based on what was collected, Abraji recommended that public authorities reinforce protection policies for journalists and communicators who are victims of attacks due to the exercise of their profession.

The entity pointed out that social media platforms must develop mechanisms to combat violence online that affects journalists.

The association asked journalistic companies to adopt training, prevention and protection measures for their professionals. Journalists were advised not to fail to report attacks suffered in the course of their profession.