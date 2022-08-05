There is a very common account in Brazilian politics during electoral campaigns, which is a calculation of measuring chances of power. This equation is usually made between Centrão parties and involves electoral polls, the perception of the party’s electorate away from the big centers and the risk of losing space or support if they ‘bet on the wrong horse’. And this account has taken the sleep of a good part of the center that up to now supports the current government, especially the strongest legends in the Northeast. The most recent attempt to reverse Lula’s advantage, currently ranked first in the polls, came in the form of aid and social benefits, but it did not convert as strongly as some parties had hoped for Bolsonaro’s image, a scenario that could change in the next polls. .

With the measurement of chances of power maintaining the current scenario, the centrist parties need to take directions. The sooner they support the winning candidate, the more ‘loyalty’ they appear to have. And this movement begins to be felt in the legislative elections. At the beginning of the week, it was already rumored in the National Congress that Lula had given the letter: whoever supports him now will have priority in the distributions of an eventual government. And started a run run. Of the 14 parties that are now part of the hard core of the Centrão, at least eight are already on the verge of changing boats.

The only one that so far refuses to support Lula in any square is the PL, which has maintained its support for Bolsonaro. On Wednesday (3) the Pros were the first to officially support PT. The legend removed Pablo Marçal’s own candidacy and entered the PT/PSB ticket. The issue, of course, will still unfold because Marçal goes to court to claim his right to be a candidate.

The Pros initiative should open a doorway in a cascading effect, so much so that relevant names for the current government, such as the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP/AL) and the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, also take timid steps away from of the president, mainly because the electoral platform of both is associated with the Northeast. In recent weeks, Bolsonaro’s rejection has fallen, but the understanding of the leaders of the Northeast congressmen’s campaigns is that it will not be enough to fight with former President Lula in a region historically electoral for the PT. According to Datafolha on June 28, the intention to vote for Lula in the Northeast reaches 59%, against 24% for the current president. With these numbers in hand, the directors of Progressistas have left the little saints with the photo of the candidate next to Bolsonaro in the drawer and try to associate, even if without formal guidance from the party, their figures to that of former President Lula.

DOUBLE GAME But even that isn’t exactly new in Brazil. Carlos Eduardo Gomes, a political scientist and professor at the University of Brasília, says that this pro-Lula movement also took place in 2001, when Centrão (at the time formed by four parties) migrated to the PT campaign. “The one who gave this direction was Renan Calheiros, who felt the change in the wind and adjusted the sail”.

In this eventual second phase of Lula, Renan also wants to leave his name marked, and has been meeting with members of the PT, showing himself to be moderate, open and ready to negotiate. Indirectly, the entire MDB benefits from this approach, even though both parties have distanced themselves since the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff. In Brasília, there is a well-known saying that if one day the Congress facilities are on fire, the parliamentarians only need to look through which window Renan Calheiros came out, because under it there will be water. And, at least at this moment, that window seems to be the PT’s.