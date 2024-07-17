The Federal Tax Authority is studying the implementation of a number of future projects, most notably the management of the tax system in the country using artificial intelligence, in addition to studying the establishment of offices to provide services to taxpayers across the country, while a parliamentary report called on the authority to expedite the implementation of the joint project with the Ministry of Finance regarding “electronic invoicing.”

In detail, a parliamentary report adopted by the Federal National Council during its first session of the 18th legislative term stated that value-added tax is one of the most common consumption taxes in the world, as it is applied under the name “value-added tax” or its equivalent “goods and services tax” in more than 150 countries around the world, including all 29 member states of the European Union, in addition to Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

The report, a copy of which was obtained by “Emarat Al Youm”, confirmed that tax revenues contribute to the continuity of providing distinguished and high-quality government services that keep pace with the country’s advanced position in global competitiveness indicators.

The report stated that this tax is also an additional source of income that enables the government of the country to move forward in translating the visions of the wise leadership in achieving the well-being of members of society through diversifying the economy, sustainability and development, and building the economy of the future based on knowledge and productivity with the best financial practices, in addition to accelerating the pace of building a safe and healthy society, by reducing the percentage of consumption of goods that harm the health of members of society and affect the quality of the environment by encouraging them to reduce their consumption and stop using them in the future.

According to the parliamentary report, the value-added tax was implemented in the country in coordination with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as the GCC countries worked jointly in this framework, especially since they are linked to each other by an economic agreement and a customs union.

The report explained that with the beginning of the implementation of value-added taxes in the country, the Federal Tax Authority was linked with local customs departments, which enabled smooth monitoring and direct coordination between the Authority and the customs departments, noting that through this link, all imports to the country are registered directly in the tax systems and their tax transactions are determined based on their classification through customs codes.

The parliamentary report concluded that the Federal Customs Authority must expedite the implementation and execution of future projects, especially the joint project with the Ministry of Finance on electronic invoicing, as one of the mechanisms that would support the efforts of the tax authorities to expand the tax base and gradually integrate the informal economy into the official system, which would contribute to facilitating the methods of submitting tax returns, payment and refund.

The parliamentary report praised the Authority’s efforts in automating electronic systems related to taxes, especially the launch of the “Emirates Telex” platform in 2022, which contributed effectively to developing the tax collection system and addressing many challenges, according to the report. The Authority also replaced the electronic dirham with the new electronic payment system (magnan), as tax payment is now done through credit cards. The platform also provides all requirements for taxpayers, and provides declarations and all other services with the highest levels of confidentiality and writing.

The report called on the Federal Tax Authority to expedite the implementation of future projects to link electronic accounting systems with the tax system, especially automating the submission of tax returns and activating the direct debit system or the “PGS” system, with the need to focus on quickly completing the electronic invoicing project, noting the importance of developing and building the capabilities of workers in the field of tax collection to benefit from the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the most important of which are big data and artificial intelligence technologies and increasing levels of tax collection and compliance.

The parliamentary report included a government response from the Federal Tax Authority, in which the Authority confirmed that it had developed a number of mechanisms that contributed to the digitization of tax collection, which can be summarized in the direct bank transfer of tax obligations (GIBAN), and the e-Dirham system, which was adopted as an electronic payment gateway, explaining that there are future projects that the Authority is working on, including artificial intelligence in the tax system, developing tax accounting systems, in addition to studying the establishment of offices to provide services to taxpayers, and implementing the electronic invoicing system.

A parliamentary report called on the Federal Tax Authority to expedite the implementation of “electronic invoicing.”