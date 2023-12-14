Home office is an integral part of modern working life. An economist has collected explosive data that provides a deep insight. More free time also means more responsibility for bosses and employees.

When the boss can't look: In America, the use of golf courses increased by more than 50 percent with the widespread use of home offices after the pandemic – on weekdays. Image: Adobe Stock

Zu Working from home has become the new normal and will remain so because companies and employees benefit from it. That is the assessment of economist Nick Bloom, professor at Stanford University in the US. In a webinar organized by the Swiss management consultancy Fehr Advice, Bloom summarized the status of research on home offices and presented current data.

Bloom has been dealing with ways of working outside of traditional offices since 2004, but the topic only received widespread attention with the 2020 corona pandemic. Although the days of major lockdowns are over, far more employees are still using home offices than before the pandemic.