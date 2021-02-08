Research Now comes the accounting day for urban researchers: Helsinki is distributing 73,000 euros for urbanization to those who are doing their dissertations

Researchers interested in the Fellowship must submit their applications by 4:59 p.m. on March 4.

Are you planning urbanization or the creation of a dissertation opening up the urban economy? Your intentions hit a good gap, as the City of Helsinki will soon distribute 73,000 euros in research grants.

The scholarship is intended for those who do dissertation and licentiate work, for example. Grants also support postdoctoral researchers who have objected.

“The criteria for awarding the grant are the scientific quality of the research plan, its feasibility and the significance of the research topic for the City of Helsinki,” the City of Helsinki states in its press release.

Town’s according to the grant, research on the phenomena related to urbanization and the effects of urbanization is eligible.

In addition, studies on urban economics and business conditions, organization and evaluation of services provided or ordered by the city, Helsinki living environment, well-being, history, everyday life and urban culture, phenomena related to the city’s vitality and internationalization in Helsinki or the city’s recovery from social, economic or a health crisis.

Applications must be submitted by 4 pm on 4 March to the address: Helsinki City Registry, Research Grants, PO Box 10, 00099 City of Helsinki. The research plan, curriculum vitae and any recommendations must be included.