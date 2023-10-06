By hermetically closing the national borders at the start of the corona pandemic, the New Zealand government saved around 20,000 lives, research shows. Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s drastic approach was praised worldwide, but also met with a lot of resistance at home. “There’s a saying in our field: a public health triumph often means nothing happened,” lead researcher Michael Baker told New Zealand’s 1News.

