Create synthetic chromosomes easily and cheaply. An innovative technique created by researchers at the Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Science at the University of Southern California (USC) promises to “revolutionize the field of synthetic biology”. The method, called Creating and described in 'Nature Communications', according to its inventors “could significantly accelerate genetic engineering, enabling a wide range of advances in medicine, biotechnology, biofuel production and even space exploration”.

Creating clones and reassembles segments of natural yeast DNA, allowing scientists to create synthetic chromosomes capable of replacing the original counterparts in cells. The technique allows you to combine chromosomes from different yeast strains and species, modify chromosomal structures and delete multiple genes at the same time. “With Creating – explains lead researcher Ian Ehrenreich, USC Dornsife professor of biological sciences – we can genetically reprogram organisms in complex ways previously thought impossible even with new tools such as Crispr “molecular scissors”. This opens up a world of opportunities in synthetic biology, improving our fundamental understanding of life and paving the way for revolutionary applications.”

Synthetic biology allows scientists to take control of living cells such as yeast and bacteria to better understand how they work and push them to produce useful compounds, such as new drugs. “In the last 10 years – underlines Ehrenreich – a new form of synthetic biology has developed, synthetic genomics, which involves the synthesis of entire chromosomes or entire genomes”. Most of the techniques available so far, however, “involve building chromosomes or genomes from scratch, with chemically synthesized pieces of DNA. A lot of work, extremely expensive”, for which there were no alternatives. Now, however, “Creating offers the possibility of using natural pieces of DNA as a starting point to assemble entire chromosomes”, says Alessandro Coradini, post-doctoral researcher at the US company Agilent, first author of the study.

The new method, in other words, “makes the difficult easy”. With a particularly important impact in biotechnology and medicine. “Creating could lead to more efficient production of pharmaceuticals and biofuels, contribute to the development of cell therapies for diseases such as cancer, pave the way for environmental bioremediation methods such as the creation of bacteria that 'eat' pollutants”, list the scientists. The technique could also “help humans live for long periods in space or other harsh environments.” Indeed, with a lot of work, “one day it could be used to develop microorganisms or plants capable of thriving in space stations or during long-distance space travel.”

One of the most surprising aspects of the study, according to the researchers, is “how the reorganization of chromosome segments in yeast can alter its growth rate,” which can be “up to 68% faster or slower.” This discovery ultimately highlights “the profound impact that genetic structure can have on biological function and opens new research avenues to further explore these relationships.”

In addition to Ehrenreich and Coradini, Christopher Ne Ville, Zachary Krieger, Joshua Roemer, Cara Hull, Shawn Yang and Daniel Lusk, all of Usc Dornsife, contributed to the study. The project was funded by the US National Science Foundation, the US National Institutes of Health, and a postdoctoral fellowship from Agilent.