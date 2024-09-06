New evidence that Parkinson’s originates in the intestine and not in the brain. This is revealed by a study published in ‘Jama Network Open’ by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. There was already evidence on this front that sees the intestine as the starting organ of the neurodegenerative disease, now this research strengthens the thesis. “Gastrointestinal problems are common in patients with neurodegenerative disorders, so much so that a condition known as irritable bowel syndrome was once thought to afflict those living in mental health centers – the research reads – Those affected by Parkinson’s have problems with gastrointestinal dysfunction that can cause imbalances and difficulties such as properly clearing food from the stomach. These signs often appear up to two decades before the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s such as stiffness or tremors”.

“Parkinson’s has long been described as a ‘top-down’ disease, meaning it starts in the brain and then filters down to the gut, and that’s why patients have problems with their gastrointestinal tract,” said study author Subhash Kulkarni. “Another hypothesis suggests that in many patients, the pathway is ‘bottom-up,’ so from the gut to the brain,” he added. The study found that “people with upper gastrointestinal conditions, such as ulcers or other types of damage to the lining of the esophagus and upper small intestine, were more likely to develop Parkinson’s later in life.”

The study involved 9,350 patients – without any diagnosis of Parkinson’s – but who had undergone endoscopy (with biopsy) of the upper intestinal tract between 2000 and 2005. Most were between 50 and 64 years old at the time of the procedure. “Mucosal damage (erosion, esophagitis and peptic ulcers) was associated with a risk (+76%) of developing Parkinson’s disease during the ‘follow-up’ period, with an average of 14.9 years for the entire cohort”, the work reports. The researchers’ message is about prevention, those who have had a history of serious damage to the mucosa of the upper intestinal tract must be followed over the years to intercept the first sirens of Parkinson’s.