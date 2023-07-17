Nanotechnologies to treat type 1 diabetes by acting both in the pancreas and in its lymph nodes. This is the new therapeutic strategy discovered by researchers at the ‘Romeo and Enrica Invernizzi’ pediatric research center of the University of Milan, described in the journal ‘Advanced Materials’.

UniMi scientists led by Paolo Fiorina, in collaboration with Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School (USA), have developed for the first time a new specific platform that “allows the targeting of effector T cells simultaneously in the pancreatic lymph nodes and in the pancreas”. An anti-Cd3 monoclonal antibody, explained by Statale, is “encapsulated in nanoparticles whose surface is conjugated with an antibody that recognizes Hevs (High endothelial venules)” present in the pancreas and its lymph nodes, and “this allows direct release” of the drug in both districts. By treating hyperglycemic Nod (non-obese diabetic) mice with the nanoparticles, “significant remission of type 1 diabetes compared with control groups” was observed. In the laboratory, “by analyzing in vitro the immunological characteristics of T lymphocytes from hyperglycemic Nod mice treated with the nanoparticles”, there was “a significant reduction in effector T cells and a decrease in the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines”.

“We discovered that there are newly formed Hevs in the pancreas of Nod mice and patients with type 1 diabetes,” says Fiorina, full professor of Endocrinology at the State University of Milan, director of the International Research Center on Type 1 Diabetes at the Invernizzi Center and director of Endocrinology at the Sacco-Fatebenefratelli-Melloni hospital in the Lombard capital. “This treatment, which targets HIV, can then be used to specifically deliver immunotherapy agents into the pancreatic lymph nodes and pancreas to effectively suppress autoimmune diabetes.” The platform “allowed us to preserve pancreatic islets, reduce effector T cells, increase regulatory T cells, and treat autoimmune diabetes in a preclinical model of type 1 diabetes.” And even if “it will be necessary to carry out further studies”, according to the authors “certainly these data can be a starting point for obtaining an effective therapeutic strategy for the treatment of type 1 diabetic patients”.

“This is another success of the Romeo and Enrica Invernizzi Pediatric Research Center, which adds to those already recently presented”, comments Gian Vincenzo Zuccotti, director of the facility. “This center – he underlines – is doing so much in terms of research” and “must become a point of reference for scientific research in Italy, a cutting-edge pole also for the discovery of new therapies”.

“Without the international collaboration between the University of Milan and the Brigham Women’s Hospital Harvard Medical School this” result “would have been difficult – remarked Zuccotti – and impossible without the fundamental support of the Romeo and Enrica Invernizzi Foundation which allowed the construction of this center and that motivates us every day to work to do more in this field”.