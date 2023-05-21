More than half of the Dutch (58 percent) believe that Ukraine should regain control in all areas that are still occupied by the Russian army and pro-Russian separatists, including Crimea. This is the conclusion of a British study in five Western countries commissioned by the Ukrainian think tank New Europe Center.

The survey was conducted by London-based marketing agency Kantar in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the United States, between April 27 and May 2. The main question was: ‘How long do you think your country should support Ukraine militarily and financially?’ 31 percent of respondents in the Netherlands replied that this support should continue until Ukraine regains all occupied territories and until Vladimir Putin stands trial in The Hague for war crimes.

Slightly more than a quarter (27 percent) do not think the latter is necessary, but are willing to help until Ukraine regains all lost territory. 21 percent of respondents in the Netherlands believe that aid should stop when the Ukrainians regain control of the areas occupied by Russia since last year. A fifth believes that support to Ukraine should stop immediately.

Leo Litra, senior researcher at the New Europe Center, cherishes the results, although he is not reassured about the harshness of the support if the war goes on for years. He finds the broad support in the Netherlands in line with the military and financial support of the Dutch government. Only in France (64 percent) would public support be higher. Germany and the US both follow with 52 percent, Italy closes with 50 percent.

Lasting peace

When asked what the best chances are for lasting peace in Ukraine, 48 percent of the Dutch answered that Vladimir Putin should be replaced. 30 percent think Russia must first be defeated on the battlefield; 21 percent believe that Ukraine should become a member of NATO for a long-lasting peace.

About thirty percent of those questioned have a very different opinion: 16 percent fear that there will be no peace at all for the time being and 14 percent think that Ukraine should better surrender to Russia. The Dutch answers to this question do not deviate far from those in Germany. In France, Italy and the US, respondents think it is less necessary for Putin to resign and a new Russian government to take office.

Litra: “It is remarkable that there is sufficient support in all countries to start the procedure for Ukraine to become a member of NATO, even in times of war. In the United States, support for this is considerably greater (70 percent) than in European countries, around 50 percent. In the Netherlands, 22 percent of those questioned say it is important that Ukraine is invited to NATO membership, but only after the war.”

The research of the New Europa Center links up with one of the latest barometers of the Clingendael Institute. A survey conducted among 5,000 Dutch people underlined that 71 percent see Putin’s Russia as a threat, compared to 35 percent before the war.