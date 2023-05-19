Friday, May 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Research | More than half of the world’s largest lakes are drying up

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Research | More than half of the world’s largest lakes are drying up

According to research, a quarter of the world’s people live on the shores of shrinking lakes.

Over half of the world’s largest lakes and reservoirs are at risk of drying up, according to a study published on Thursday. University of Colorado in Science magazine according to published research, the main reasons for drying up of lakes are climate change and unsustainable consumption of water resources.

The effects of the drying up of lakes are considerable, as up to a quarter of the world’s people live in lake basins whose water volume is decreasing.

The study used satellites to monitor almost 2,000 of the world’s largest lakes or reservoirs between 1992 and 2020. On average, the water mass of the lakes decreased by 22 gigatons per year. During the study, more than 600 cubic kilometers of lake water was lost, which is 17 times more than the water in the largest artificial lake in the United States, Lake Mead.

See also  HS Helsinki | Malmin Teboil is closing down

To the researchers’ surprise, the amount of water also decreased in lakes located in humid areas.

Although the vast majority of the world’s lakes shrank, the amount of water in almost every fourth lake increased. For example, in many mountain lakes this was explained by the melting of glaciers and permafrost.

Freshwater lakes and reservoirs contain 87 percent of the world’s salt-free water.

#Research #worlds #largest #lakes #drying

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Social media | The US Supreme Court continued to protect internet companies in the terrorism case

Social media | The US Supreme Court continued to protect internet companies in the terrorism case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result