Research | More than a thousand babies are hospitalized every year because of the rs virus – A significant part of the cases could be avoided, says an expert

In a recent giant study, risk groups exposed to rs virus were screened. The spread of the virus could be prevented more effectively, says researcher and doctor Pekka Vartiainen.

RS virus takes more than a thousand babies to the hospital every year. The virus causes severe inflammation of the small airways and is the most common cause of hospitalization in Finland in children under one year old.

Globally, up to one hundred thousand children under the age of five die from the disease caused by the rs virus each year. The smallest babies, under the age of six months, are at the greatest risk of serious disease.

“A significant part of rsv infections can be prevented in the future when new rsv prevention methods become available,” says a doctor specializing in children’s diseases and PhD researcher Pekka Vartiainen.

Prevention first should, according to him, be aimed at the children at greatest risk. These children include babies under three months of age during the RSV epidemic and those who have older siblings in day care. Those born prematurely are also in the risk group.

He has been involved recently Lancet Digital Health – in a study published in the scientific journal, in which the registry data of 2.8 million children with rs virus infections that led to hospitalization in Finland and Sweden were reviewed.

“We also screened the register information of the family and, for example, siblings, so based on the research, we can fairly well estimate who is at the greatest risk of getting a serious form of RSV infection,” says Vartiainen.

The study looked for and compared risk factors for severe RSV infection. The risk of a baby being hospitalized was increased by a parent or sibling suffering from asthma. In addition, the child’s serious chronic diseases, such as esophageal deformity or serious heart disease, increase the risk of serious illness. Surprisingly, mild congenital heart disease can also increase the risk, says Vartiainen.

Currently, chronically seriously ill infants can be given once a month during the RSV infection season Synagogue-antibody, whose active ingredient is palivizumab. The medicine is very expensive, and it has to be given as injections every month during the rsv epidemic

About a year ago, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave a marketing authorization to a new antibody for babies, which is given as a single injection and which, according to research, prevents more than 70 percent of RSV infections in babies.

Its active ingredient is nirsevimabwhich is sold under the trade name Beyfort. In the US, its introduction was reported in the summer news service CNN.

The antibody given to babies and the vaccine for pregnant women both have sales licenses in Finland. The antibody is not yet available, but the vaccine is already available in pharmacies.

The guard hopes that these would be made more widely available as soon as possible, as this would reduce the burden of hospitalization for small children during the winter months and save families with small children from the burden of disease. Both maternal vaccination and the antibody given to children are likely to be expensive, so they may have to be targeted to those at greatest risk of severe RSV infection.

“In Finland, there are no guidelines yet for whom they are recommended, but at least now we know better who is at the highest risk of getting sick,” says Vartiainen.

in Finland rsv occurs in epidemics like influenza, so that usually every two years there are more cases.

So far, the epidemic has not started this winter season.