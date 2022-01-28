The processing of requests for information to the central government on the basis of the Government Information (Public Access) Act (Wob) is becoming increasingly slower. The Institute for Social Innovation and the Open State Foundation have come to this conclusion on the basis of recent own and comparative research from previous years.











Nowadays, ministries take an average of 161 days to answer, while the legal term is two months at the latest.

Drastic culture change

In the period studied – from October 2020 to September 2021 – the two-month term was exceeded in more than 80 percent of the nearly one thousand Wob requests. The two organizations involved in government transparency say that according to comparable research, it was 61 percent in 2016 and 71 percent in 2019.

The ministries of Justice and Security (on average 188 days), Finance (191 days) and Infrastructure and Water Management (206 days) are the slowest in processing requests that journalists, but also citizens can submit. The best performing ministries (Defence and Education, Culture and Science) also do not meet the legal standard with an average treatment time of 96 and 74 days respectively.

“These conclusions cry out for a drastic cultural change,” said Open State Foundation director Serv Wiemers in response to the report entitled: Unbearably Slow. “Politicians and officials should see a Wob request as a compliment; not as a chore. You win back trust with trust.”

No excuses

According to the researchers, the fact that the Wob requests are far too large cannot be used as an excuse for the slow processing. Only 14 percent provide more than 250 pages. In addition, almost 60 percent concerns a maximum of 50 pages that are made public.

The above-mentioned figures also exclude the Wob requests related to corona. These are treated differently by the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, because there is less time for this due to the crisis. Those specific corona Wobs had an average delivery period of 225 days.