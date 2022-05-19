The diversity of electoral and public opinion polls in Brazil is positive, but the methodologies need to be disclosed and explained more clearly, according to debaters at the International Seminar on Abrapel (Brazilian Association of Electoral Researchers). The event was held virtually this Wednesday (May 18, 2022).

for the coordinator of PowerDateRodolfo Costa Pinto, the statistical surveys, throughout the electoral period, are “essential and will be present in everyone’s daily life”.

Costa Pinto mediated a debate panel with journalists Fernando Rodrigues, editorial director of the Power 360, Monica Bergamogives Folha de S.Pauloand Pedro Doriaof Middle Channelin addition to the founding partner of Abrapel, Bertha Maakaroun.

Since January 1, 2022, companies have registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) at least 367 election polls. These surveys measure voting intentions in the States, Federal District or nationwide.

This diversity of studies in recent years, according to Fernando Rodrigues, is positive for Brazilian democracy and helps the population to have a more correct perception of the electoral scenario.

“Whoever wins with this is the voter. More information is always positive in an electoral process, even more so in a country like Brazil”, said the journalist.

“Surveys do nothing more than publicize the results, through a collection of information – which, in correct and serious companies, follows a rigid methodology. […] It is important that readers always know the methodology used, who pays for the surveys, when the data was collected and in what way this data was collected”, adds Rodrigues.

For Mônica Bergamo, media companies have a responsibility to publish information as accurately as possible, preventing distorted narratives from spreading – aiming to benefit one or another candidate.

“It is a complex environment, which often causes noise. It’s not just research that is at stake. It is journalism itself that is at stake”he said.

Watch the full debate (1h37min):

Pedro Doria, from Quite, follows the same reasoning as Bergamo. He says that the plurality of electoral and opinion studies is positive for journalism.

“The fact that we have more research means, in essence, that we have more firmness to do analysis. Because if more and more research confirms a certain pattern, it seems that this is what is happening.” said the journalist.

For Fernando Rodrigues, the latest published research converges on a statistical and “It would be impossible for someone to be wrong so many times in a row”.

“I think a lot of what happens sometimes is that there’s a cognitive difficulty. People are not trained to understand what opinion polls are. And then there are these confusions, produced more by politicians”, it says.

Abrapel is a newly created association, focused on individuals, not companies. They integrate researchers, the market and universities. The purpose of the institution is to disseminate knowledge about research and methodologies for “fighting disinformation and restoring credibility”.

the coordinator of PowerDateRodolfo Costa Pinto, was chosen Communications Director of the association.

