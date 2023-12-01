Research | Little penguins can snooze more than 10,000 times a day

1.12. 19:53

Antarctica cap penguins living on the coasts snore thousands of times a day, but only for a few seconds at a time.

Penguins (Pygoscelis antarcticus) study on sleep habits was originally reported by a scientific journal Science. The news agencies AFP and Reuters and a US newspaper have also reported on the topic The New York Times.

Cap penguins secure enough sleep in an exceptional way to stay alert for birds of prey. They take power naps lasting about four seconds, which accumulate a total of 11 hours of sleep per day.

“They show a surprising sleep behavior, which is a compromise between the need to sleep and the need to be awake,” said the researcher Paul-Antoine Libourel from the French Lyon Neuroscience Research Center.

“This has not been documented before,” stated another member of the research team, Won Young Lee from the South Korean Polar Research Institute.

As a research object there were 14 hatching penguins on King George Island in December 2019. Among other things, the penguins’ electroencephalograms were measured with electroencephalography, or EEG.

When taking care of their nests, caped penguins took an average of 10,000 micro-naps and sometimes up to 15,000 times a day. Swimming occurred both lying down and standing up.

Little penguins belong to the most abundant penguin species in the southern polar regions. Capped penguins grow to about 70–80 centimeters, and they weigh about 3–6 kilograms.

Pairs of caped penguins take turns taking care of the offspring. While one incubates or guards the nest and chicks, the other hunts for food from the sea.