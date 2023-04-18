We didn’t think so. Lease drivers think an EV is too expensive…

In the context of ‘it has been researched, therefore it is true’; lease drivers find an EV too expensive. That is why they prefer a car with a traditional combustion engine, or in the most progressive case a hybrid.

This is evident from a study by the Association of Dutch Car Lease Companies Nu.nl writes about. It is mainly the government’s incentives that ensure that electric cars are still relatively often chosen by lease drivers

But if they disappear, the enthusiasm for an EV will also be a lot lower, the VNA fears…

And those measures are going to disappear and soon too. In 2025, the regulation that EVs are exempt from motor vehicle tax will expire. And then electric driving becomes an expensive joke, especially with the weight of the average EV.

As a result, according to the Association, there is a very good chance that lease drivers would prefer a cheaper second-hand car or a petrol leaser instead of an environmentally friendly EV. Certainly the lease drivers with a relatively low income. It is expected that they would rather spend their money elsewhere.

And that in itself is understandable. A new EV is simply still very expensive. The average price for a fully electric car was 53,000 euros last year, compared to 40,000 euros for a car with an explosive engine. And for that difference you can refuel a lot of times.

In short, most lease drivers don’t give a damn about the climate, but just want to cover their kilometers as cheaply as possible.

And now we are going to pretend that we are very surprised about that…

