“Incyte forum on clinical research in Italy. Promoting Italy’s leadership: goals and prospects for the future”, is the debate held on Monday 20 March 2023 at the new headquarters of Incyte Biosciences Italy in Milan, on the sidelines of which Claudio Jommi, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Eastern Piedmont, explaining the importance of making Italy an attractive country in terms of investments and exploiting the skills that the country offers from the point of view of research.