How does the brain react if the limb is virtual? A study by the Irccs Santa Lucia in Rome records brain activity during the ’embodiment’ of a arm ‘avatar’. “One of the most common symptoms when you are affected by a pathology of the nervous system, such as stroke, is the loss of the ability to control the limbs. The recovery of this function is therefore one of the recurring objectives of neurorehabilitation pathwaysmore and more often effectively supported by advanced technologies “, recalls the Saint Lucia. This is the case of the ‘Immersive Virtual Reality‘, the subject of the study just published in the’ Journal of Neuroscience ‘. The author Elias Casula, researcher of the Experimental Neuropsychophysiology Laboratory of the Santa Lucia Foundation directed by the neurologist Giacomo Koch.

“Together with colleagues from the Social Neuroscience Laboratory, led by the neurologist by Salvatore Maria Aglioti, Casula observed the activity of the brain in subjects placed in contact with a virtual arm positioned in a realistic way to the point of creating the so-called embodimentthat is the illusion of possessing and controlling that limb – underlines the Saint Lucia – In the experimentation, the creation of an immersive virtual reality environment was accompanied by the use of Transcranial magnetic stimulation (Tms)which allows you to non-invasively stimulate specific brain regions, and electroencephalogram (EEG) to record the physiological activity of the brain.

Through these two techniques it was possible to investigate the activity of the motor cortex, located in the frontal lobe and delegated to the movement of the arm that the subject observed virtually. “The experiment showed how a few seconds before the subject began to perceive the virtual arm as belonging to his own body – explains Casula – the activity of the motor cortex decreased significantly, as if the body were ‘abandoning’ the real arm for ‘ to incorporate the virtual arm. At the same time – continues the researcher – it was found that the posterior areas, called parietal and responsible for the mental representation of the body scheme, were more active and communicating with the areas responsible for movement “.

The final inference “is that depending on how strong the illusion of incorporation of the virtual arm is, our brain leaves our real arm, with a decrease in the activity of the motor cortex”, highlights the study. What are the scientific and welfare implications of this discovery? “This phenomenon allows us to understand how our brain reacts to the embodiment of an external limb and what characteristics the latter must have in order to be more easily ‘incorporable’: essential information, for example, in the development of prostheses for external limbs. and in neurorehabilitation “, concludes Casula.