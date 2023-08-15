The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) wants to conduct more research into pacifier cords and their safety. Since January 2020, the NVWA has received more than twenty reports from consumers about potentially unsafe pacifier cords.

A pacifier clip is intended to be attached to a pacifier so that the child cannot lose it so easily. The cords are often made of beads with a clip that is then attached to the child’s clothing.

The twenty reports that the NWVA has received since 2020 about potentially unsafe pacifier cords were mainly about parts that came loose, but also about pacifier cords that were too long. Young children can suffocate in either case. Either by loose beads, or by suffocation of a long cord. It is not known whether this actually happened in these cases.

Call

The NWVA calls on anyone who has had problems with pacifier cords in the past two years to report this to the NWVA. By conducting more research, the NVWA wants to form a better picture of the scope, cause and risks of possible problems with the cords. The results of the study help the NVWA to better identify the risks and are discussed with the industry and European colleagues.