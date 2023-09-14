Ha! A riot. China is angry with the EU, which calls the investigation into the subsidy on Chinese EVs ‘purely protectionist’.

A bomb was dropped yesterday by EU boss Ursula von der Leyen. She gave her European ‘State of the Union’ and in it she also spoke casually about a possible state subsidy from China on Chinese EVs. Our own China expert @willeme (loves prawn crackers and babi pangang) already wrote about it yesterday.

According to her, this must be investigated, because such a subsidy would create extremely unfair competition. Because if the Chinese state pays a lot for the EVs from that country, they can be sold cheaper. Cheaper than those from Europe.

And that cannot be the intention, of course.

China angry about research into EV subsidies

As you might have expected, China will not let something like this go unnoticed. The country is angry and says that there is no truth in the story of subsidies on Chinese-made EVs. It is a pure form of protectionismsaid China

Furthermore, the announced investigation will disrupt the international automotive industry and supply chain. And if that isn’t enough, it will damage the trade relationship between the EU and China. Strong words, but you never know with the Chinese. They do have some power, of course

The boss of the Chinese car industry himself says that it has nothing to do with subsidies that Chinese brands are doing so well worldwide. The cars are simply better and cheaper to assemble in China, he says.

So. We’ll see what comes to the surface then. As long as it gives us cheaper EVs, we will be satisfied anyway… Because subsidy or not, you still pay more than 40,000 euros for a nice EV.

