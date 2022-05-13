The investigation into the cross-border behavior of the former technical director of Ajax Marc Overmars is not progressing. Women do not appear to report, Overmars does not want to talk for the time being and Ajax is not cooperating, according to the Institute for Sports Law (ISR). So reports NOS †

According to the NOS, the ISR is very concerned about the Marc Overmars issue. Various parties involved in the case call the current situation hopeless. The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) has now also been informed about the matter and the KNVB has been asked to mediate with Ajax.

The Amsterdam football club would have left little information to the sports tribunal. According to the ISR, that information was not much more than the press release that the club sent in February about the departure of Overmars. "This is becoming a stomach ache file. We don't have any means of power to force people to cooperate. As a result, our prosecutor is hitting the wall," ISR chairman Dick van Steenbeek told the broadcaster.

In addition to the lack of cooperation from Ajax, no reports have been received from women. It is not clear why they have not reported. Overmars himself has not been spoken to in the past three months either. According to the ISR, this was attempted through his lawyer, but he has not yet responded to requests to tell his side of the story.

Pictures of his genitals

The technical director of Ajax crossed borders and sent, among other things, photos of his genitals to female employees of the club. Overmars left with immediate effect at the beginning of February, shortly after he was reappointed at an extraordinary meeting and extended his contract until mid-2026. “I am ashamed,” said Overmars, who went through the dust.

Overmars was not the only one who was discredited. NRC wrote that 'external investigation commissioned by Ajax shows that assistant coach Winston Bogarde has maneuvered himself and the club into a vulnerable position'. The club issued a statement. 'The first instance, the Institute for Sports Law (ISR), has dropped the case. In addition, the ISR has determined that the relationship between the reporter and the Ajax employee originated outside the sport and must be regarded as a private matter'. Bogarde remained at his post.

Pushy behavior

A report by a research agency after Overmars’ departure shows that Ajax would like to create a safer working climate for all the club’s staff. “The investigation has made it clear that a number of women within Ajax have been confronted with undesirable behaviour,” Ajax said after it was informed of the report. “This ranges from bad jokes and derogatory or hurtful comments, to an unwanted arm around the shoulder and other intrusive behavior.”

Ajax also confirmed that no woman filed a complaint. ,,But they do report it, because it is clear that they are bothered by it. All reporters indicate that they find it difficult to raise undesired behavior with confidential advisers or within the organization because they are afraid of repercussions.”

