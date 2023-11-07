From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/11/2023 – 13:42

Brazilian families with indebted individuals have chosen to pay their bank debts in installments rather than pay off their debts in cash under the Desenrola Program. At least that’s what a survey carried out by QuiteJá, an online debt renegotiation company, shows. According to the company, there was a 20.25% increase in the choice to pay debts in installments, indicating a preference for flexible payment options, and a 37.11% drop in cash payment options.

The movement, according to QuiteJá, suggests that Brazilians are more inclined to choose installment plans that meet their financial needs to the detriment of greater discounts offered on cash payments.

Launched in July this year by the Federal Government, Desenrola Brasil is focused on renegotiation and, in its first phase, included the extinguishment of bank debts of up to R$100, renegotiation for individuals with income of up to R$20 thousand, in addition of bank debts with no limit on the amount.

Since the launch of the Desenrola platform on October 9, the program has already renegotiated R$2.1 billion in debt, resulting from more than 1 million outstanding debts. A balance of the federal government program released by the Ministry of Finance shows that the payment of these debts was R$262 million, which means the granting of discounts of R$1.8 billion until November 2nd. At least 590,000 people took advantage of the action to renegotiate their debts, the government reported.

The program has impacted the financial health of Brazilians and is in its second phase, marked by the launch of the Desenrola Brasil Program Platform, which covers bank and non-bank debts — such as electricity, water, retail and education bills — and will benefit people who earn up to two minimum wages or who are registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the federal Government (CadÚnico), and who have debts of up to R$5,000.

In QuiteJá’s assessment, since then, the population has been increasingly interested in renegotiating their debts. According to a survey carried out by the company with a large financial institution, there was a notable increase of 81.40% in the interest in communications about the program compared to communications made previously.