Proportion of black students behind in elementary school is 1 in 6; among white students it is 1 in every 13

In the period from 2010 to 2019, the share of black students who were behind in school – what education professionals call age-grade distortion – was 7.6% in the initial years of elementary school. In other words, 1 in every 6, a different proportion from that found in white students, which was 1 in every 13.

The data appears in the School Census – Basic Education (2012-2019), prepared by Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) with Cedra (Center for Studies and Data on Racial Inequalities), which shows how structural racism arrives to classrooms, despite the Brazilian population being predominantly black.

As for secondary education, the same period of analysis created an average of 36% for blacks and 19.2% for whites. This means that for every 3 black students, 1 had age-grade distortion, compared to 1 for every 5 in the case of white students.

In both primary and secondary education, what was found was a drop in the disparity between blacks and whites over the years, in the period analyzed. However, the difference still remained, which reveals the persistence of inequality.

The Inep Census also indicated that, from 2010 to 2019, on average, 78.5% of black students passed high school. The proportion of whites was 85%.

Another fact emphasized by the study, and which is proof of the social asymmetry between the 2 groups, concerns the profile of students from institutions with a majority of high-income people. These schools had ⅔ white students.

The structure of schools also means that grades and learning can be worse or better, depending on the conditions under which it operates, the study indicates.

Between 2013 and 2019, only 33.2% of elementary school teachers in predominantly black schools had adequate training, with a bachelor's degree or equivalent in the subject they taught. In schools with a majority of white students, the percentage was almost double, 62.2%.

With regard to the division between public and private schools, the presence of white students who had access, in 2019, to private education was 2.6 times greater than that of black students.

Cedra experts also summarized similar data from Pnadc (Continuous National Household Sample Survey) and IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

One of them concerns the entry of women into universities. What was seen was that white women aged 18 to 24 were almost twice as many as black women: 29.2% compared to 16.5% of black university students, from 2016 to 2019. In this interval, the share of black women increased from 15 .2% to 16.9%, while that of white women remained stable, changing from 29% to 29.4%.

The interpretation that physicist and professor Marcelo Tragtenberg, who is part of the Cedra Deliberative Council, makes about the data is that Brazil “is offering different teachings” for blacks and whites.

“There was an effort, but racial inequality persists. We see resistance in the educational system to racial equity”, he states. “The more we look, the more sad and surprising it becomes”, he adds.

There is data, according to him, that is still neglected, despite revealing a lot about the scenario and challenges that the country faces. This is the case of age-grade distortion. “Black students are more concentrated in the initial grades, they do not progress at the same speed as white students,” says Tragtenberg.

With information from Brazil Agency.