Research Increased appearance pressures and the influence of social media can be seen in the lives of Finnish female athletes: “The pressure to look good is high”

Weight and eating observation, appearance pressures and the prevalence of eating disorders control the lives of young Finnish female athletes in a startling way.

University of Jyväskylä and the Racing and Top Sports Research Center (Kihu) research it turns out that up to 40 percent of respondents are trying to lose weight.

The survey data was collected last fall in a survey of female athletes over the age of 15, to which about 900 responses were received.

As many as two in three respondents reported that body weight influences what they think of themselves, and about 40 percent define their own value by weight.

“Those readings are such that they need to wake us up in sports to think about what can be done and take on our responsibilities,” the specialist Maarit Valtonen demands.

“ “Those readings are such that they need to be aroused.”

Kihun and Valtonen, who works as the Chief Medical Officer of the Olympic Committee, was launching research together with a university lecturer Johanna Ihalaisen with.

The results also show the impact of the athletes’ inner circle in a drastic way: almost every fifth respondent has been called obese by a coach, judge or family member.

“Today, young women are under tremendous appearance pressure, and social media seems to have added to it even more. The pressure to look good is high, ”says Valtonen.

Although a detailed analysis has not yet been done, Ihalainen, who is in charge of the research, says that the problem does not only affect weight-sensitive species.

“Calling obesity exists in a great many species where weight has no bearing on performance,” he says.

“ “The pressure to look good is high.”

University lecturer Johanna Ihalainen says that calling athletes obese is not just about weight-sensitive sports.­

Eating disorders reported about 15 percent of respondents.

There is also a top-sport perspective to the results: nutritional challenges and eating disorder behavior are a poor foundation for sporting success.

“That’s why we need to invest heavily in the future so that our athletes can use their talents and potential in the way they want,” says Valtonen.

Ihalainen, who studied exercise physiology, reminds that weight alone does not determine the well-being of a person or an athlete, and that discussion is not just a challenge for women’s sports.

“We actually know that lower body weight is beneficial in some sports, but that doesn’t mean an individual would always be better off if it drops weight,” he says.

“ “That doesn’t mean an individual is always better off if they lose weight.”

Low energy availability slows the athlete’s development and increases the risk of stress injuries. In addition, losing weight is challenging without losing muscle mass.

“There are a lot of species that need meat because it’s so relevant to performance,” Ihalainen recalls.

Valtonen adds that the energy deficit is also seen as exhaustion, mood symptoms, hormonal disorders and susceptibility to infection.

JYUnity magazine of the University of Jyväskylä reports preliminary research results at the end of October. Yle lift topic raised over the weekend.

“I thought it was really great for that Ella Junnila it highlighted the pattern of healthy eating that came from home and that there has been talk of a menstrual cycle at home, ”says Ihalainen.

“ “There are a lot of species that need meat because it’s so relevant to performance.”

Chief physician Maarit Valtonen says that young women are under enormous pressure to look good.­

Ihalainen hopes for a culture in Finland that will help them talk about things and increase awareness. He thinks a good example is the Eating Disorders Center An athlete of his own life project.

Valtonen reminds that the sports academy system supports the healthy growth of the athlete and brings pain points to the discussion even before the problems accumulate.

“This means training coaches and parents and raising athletes’ health awareness.”

“Important topics include the importance of energy intake for training response and recovery, securing a woman’s hormonal maturation, and interaction in a coaching environment,” Valtonen continues.

“ Ihalainen wants a culture in Finland that helps to talk about things.

Negatives Alongside the list of things, it is also possible to emphasize positive things, Ihalainen emphasizes.

“So if you get enough energy, what kind of things can you develop better then.”

Monitoring weight and tracking body composition is a challenging thing, and measuring fats or weighing athletes can be nasty in situations.

“I also know sports where you don’t have to come to measure fats if it’s a place of anxiety for an athlete,” Ihalainen says.

“Fortunately, there are smart coaches who know how to take that into account and discuss things more and more. Maybe it will change the culture for the future. ”