E.A kind of tattoo made from tiny gold particles could in future help to determine the concentration of drugs in the body. The method was invented at the University of Mainz. Carsten Sönnichsen’s researchers have been using individual gold nanoparticles for years to detect tiny amounts of proteins in cells.

The biosensor that the team has now developed consists of gold particles that are coupled to receptors for an antibiotic. When the drug binds to the receptors, the precious metal changes its color. This can be made visible with a measuring device, even if the gold is under the skin.

Integrated into the fabric

The scientists implanted their biosensor in hairless rats to test it. The metal particles were embedded in a porous hydrogel so that they were integrated into the tissue and not repelled.

With the sensor, Sönnichsen and his colleagues were able to monitor how the amount of an administered antibiotic changed in the rats’ bodies. The animals did not have to be injured for the measurements, and the sensor retained its function for several months.

Unlike ordinary color particles, the gold particles do not fade. According to the Mainz researchers, the process can be used to develop new active ingredients or for personalized medicine.

