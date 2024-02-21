Research | Iltavirki have more depressive symptoms in middle age than others

The circadian rhythm is a fairly permanent feature in 42-52 year olds, according to THL's research.

Circadian rhythm Persistence is important for mental health in middle age, says a study by the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) published on Wednesday. In the survey, the diurnal rhythm of the same persons was monitored for ten years.

In the evenings, where the circadian rhythm remained stable, insufficient sleep, mental stress and depressive symptoms occurred more than others. This group also had diurnal fatigue, i.e. a change in sleep rhythm on weekdays and holidays.

A moderate change to a morning focus reduced psychological symptoms with these evening crochets.

The results also showed that the individual circadian rhythm is a fairly permanent feature between the ages of 42 and 52. The changes in morning and evening activity are mostly moderate.

Only less than one percent of those in the research group reported that they had changed from a strong evening to a strong morning or vice versa. On the other hand, almost 60 percent of the respondents did not notice any change in their circadian rhythm during the follow-up.

“Our result on the permanence of the circadian rhythm in middle age shows how innate a characteristic the circadian rhythm is. This is supported by previous findings, for example, about the strong inheritance of the circadian rhythm. Now, however, we have been able to show that major changes in this characteristic are indeed rare in the age group we studied,” states THL's Visiting Researcher, Docent of Public Health Sciences Ilona Merikanto.

According to THL, the connection between the permanence and changes of the circadian rhythm and mental health has only been studied a little.