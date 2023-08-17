While the blue crab invades the Italian seas, raising the concern of experts and becoming one of the most commented topics under the umbrella, a tricolor research team shows in a study an ‘unexpected’ use of the shells of these crustaceans: becoming the ‘highlight ingredient ‘ to make edible circuits that could in the future find use in medical diagnostics or food quality control.

The experts of the Printed and Molecular Electronics laboratory, coordinated by Mario Caironi, of the Italian Institute of Technology (Iit) in Milan have developed a prototype of an edible circuit based on gold and chitosan, a material obtained starting precisely from the shell of a crab. The prototype, described in the journal ‘Nanoscale’, demonstrated for the first time the possibility of making circuits with edible materials.

Edible electronics is a rapidly growing field, the scientists explain, with a precise goal: to develop edible devices that can enter the body without harming health. The applications of this sector vary from the diagnosis and treatment of diseases to the food field to monitor the quality of foods. Obviously the devices in question need electrical circuits in order to function. But the normal circuits present in our everyday objects are not suitable, because they are made up of non-edible materials. So here’s the challenge: build edible circuits that can work in the body without damaging it.

The Iit team led by Caironi has therefore developed a potentially edible technology. The circuit is printed using an inkjet technique, very similar to that used by home printers. Instead of normal ink, however, a liquid gold solution is used. This methodology makes it possible to produce complex circuits while also being faster and cheaper than other widespread techniques, such as photolithography. Furthermore, gold is an inert material and is in fact already used by some confectioners as a decoration.

The other key element of the device is chitosan. A thin layer of this edible material obtained from the shell of crustaceans, such as crabs and shrimps, is capable of absorbing water, thus acting as an electrolyte for the circuit and allowing its activity to be modulated. Once ingested, chitosan will absorb the water normally present in the body thus allowing the device to function. Furthermore, the direct contact between the circuit and physiological water will allow for the measurement of body parameters, such as temperature or acidity, thus transforming the circuit into a real sensor.

“These devices could be used in diagnostics to build edible and digestible pills capable of performing a series of analyzes along the intestine and, if necessary, of releasing drugs – explains Alessandro Luzio, researcher of the Printed and Molecular Electronics group – There are then applications in the food sector, for example to check the quality of food or to detect the presence of counterfeits”.

It can happen, is the example cited by the experts, that a food has passed its expiration date but is still edible. Conversely, it may happen that food is already spoiled without having passed it. By applying edible sensors on food, its real state could be monitored, reducing food waste and avoiding incurring diseases.

“This circuit is another important step in edible electronics, as was the first rechargeable and edible battery, also developed in our laboratory – says Caironi – For the future we are already working on communication between devices, essential for building sensors in capable of transmitting live information collected inside the body to the outside or to communicate the release of a drug”.

This research was funded by European Research Council (ERC) funds under the European innovation program ‘Elfo’. It is also part of the ‘Greenelit’ twinning programme. It envisaged the collaboration between the Italian Institute of Technology, the University of Milan-Bicocca and the University of Heidelberg.