Research funding | The government's project of a thousand new doctorates is gathering criticism from universities, companies and from within the government

In particular, the uneven distribution of doctoral positions receives criticism. For example, an exceptionally large number of places open up for cancer research, but not at all for energy and environmental technology.

Last government news announced during the week a thousand new Ph.D The financial pilot has garnered criticism from universities, the opposition, and even from within the government.

Questions have been raised, among other things, about where and how the funding has been allocated in the project. The lack of long-term funding has also raised concerns at universities.

The real thing no one opposes the basic idea, that is to train a thousand new doctors in Finland. On the contrary, all the people interviewed by HS consider the pilot to be one of the most important long-term investments to raise the level of doctoral education and research expertise.

This also reduces the desire of universities to comment critically on the subject in public.

“Once funding is given to the academic world, one would not want to start publicly criticizing it, even if one does not completely agree with its appropriateness”, the management of one university told HS.

What are the new doctoral positions really about?

The government the decision is based on the report of the parliamentary working group that dealt with research, development and innovation activities. On the basis of the report, a funding law protecting RDI funding was enacted, which in practice obliges to increase funding by 200 million euros per year. At the same time, it is expected that the business sector would increase its research funding by 400 million euros annually.

It was decided to implement part of the R&D investments of this government's term with a doctoral pilot project, in which 255 million euros were distributed to fifteen research projects based on the applications submitted to the international panel of the Academy of Finland.

The most doctoral training places went to cancer drug research (152 places), mathematical modeling (100 places) and artificial intelligence research (100 places).

It sucks however, an application model has arisen for new doctoral positions, the end result of which was an exceptionally large number of training positions for some research fields at the same time when some fields did not receive any at all.

The University of Vaasa received only seven new doctoral students in the application, although it applied for a total of seventy. Its principal Minna Martikainen emphasizes that he does not want to criticize the small number of places at the University of Vaasa, but that many key fields were left without training places.

“Research focused on the energy sector and business sciences as a whole, for example, were completely without new doctoral training places. So how do we ensure export know-how in the future, on which the entire future of Finland rests?” Martikainen asks.

Research focusing on environmental technology and the green transition, which have been considered central to RDI goals, also lacked places.

From here we are also worried in companies operating in the sector and within government parties.

Wärtsilä Research and Development Director Juha Kytölä

“When you look at the targets, they are clearly academic choices, and not choices from the point of view of how to get more investments into Finland”, research and development director of engineering company Wärtsilä, who represented companies in the parliamentary R&D working group Juha Kytölä for example says

“In any case, I don't think it's bad that, for example, investment is made in medicine. But the investments in, for example, the green energy sectors would have been such that it would have been possible to get a big lever to support the well-being of the Finnish economy.”

According to Kytölä, Wärtsilä had prepared applications for doctoral students together with the universities of Oulu, Vaasa and Lappeenranta.

“However, none of these went through. Certain themes were not completely covered in the selections.”

“This investment in R&D is one of the only things that this government really invests in financially. Then one could hope that that investment would also have the effects necessary for the economy”, a member of parliament from one of the ruling parties, on the other hand, assessed.

Of some university management also estimates that the uneven distribution of positions may lead to not being able to recruit the targeted number of researchers for all fields.

Questions have also been raised about where a large number of researchers in a small field will find employment after the three-year funding ends.

Dean Johanna Arola

More than 10 percent of the entire research pot goes to the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Helsinki. The dean of the faculty Johanna Arola according to it is possible that the large number of doctoral trainees and schedule pressure cause challenges in finding trainees.

“This kind of effort has not been seen before, but I would still believe that it can realistically be realized. We have already mapped out the potential instructors for all positions during the application phase, so now everything just depends on the number of applicants,” states Arola.

Multi Those interviewed by HS are of the opinion that greater decentralization of doctoral positions would have been more useful than the current model.

MP Matias Mäkynen (sd)

This opinion has also been held by the parliamentary TKI working group at one time Matias Mäkynen (sd).

“The doctoral pilot is by no means a bad project, but the question arises whether it makes sense in terms of the efficiency of the system that some fields receive a huge number of PhD students and then none at all in other fields,” says Mäkynen.

“The most important principle of R&D funding was long-term and predictability, but no permanent project is being created here. This kind of diversion can be problematic from the point of view of people and the system.”

According to him, the simplest solution would have been to increase the universities' basic funding, after which the universities would have been able to decide for themselves which projects the additional funding would be used for. However, on the contrary, the basic funding of higher education institutions will be cut this term of government. This year's share of surgery is 7 million euros.

In some universities, however, the current distribution model is praised for the fact that it gives greater influence to certain fields.

“One or two additional PhDs still won't work wonders,” says one university.

Minister of Science and Culture Sari Multala (Kok)

Minister of Science and Culture Sari Multala (kok) himself considers the doctoral funding pilot application procedure successful. According to him, the distribution of doctoral positions aimed to increase funding for the highest possible and feasible research projects.

“Even all the applications that received the second highest scientific grade could not be granted funding. The evaluation committee ranked the applications based on quality and feasibility and distinguished those selected,” says Multala.

According to Multala, the evaluation process was not influenced by political guidance. The application criteria and the final projects were decided in the ministry.

“Of course, one can always ask whether more political judgment should be used when making such decisions. However, I personally think that when we have a body like the Academy of Finland that can professionally assess the quality of applications, it is good to rely on it in decision-making,” says Multala.

Multala does not subscribe to the criticism that the projects rated the highest by the Academy of Finland would not attract private parties to participate in RDI investments.

“You can't think that you should get results from companies' investments right away next year. For example, there is a lot of potential in pharmaceutical research and industry in the longer term. In addition, among the selected projects there are also those in which cooperation with companies is already carried out,” says Multala.

According to him, how well the project of a thousand doctors will succeed and what can be learned from it will be seen in the coming years.

“The application process is over and the ball is in the universities' court. Let's see how they get the positions filled and the training started. In August, we will see better how these have started.”