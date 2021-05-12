Research funding Academy of Finland on funding cuts: “This is a very unfortunate trend”

On Thursday, the Government announced a fiscal plan, which also includes cuts in science funding from 2023 onwards.

Finland The Academy is concerned about spending cuts on science funding. The Academy reacted to the decisions of the government’s framework dispute on Thursday after the Government had published the public finance plan for 2022–2025.

Concerns about funding science arose after a framework dispute with the Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (center) said at a seminar on the management of universities and research institutes that cuts in the Ministry of Education and Culture’s fixed expenditure of EUR 35 million from 2023 onwards targeted at research funding.

Thursday the published plan shows a little more detail how that amount will be distributed.

Read more: Government’s updated savings list published: Savings on routes, development co-operation funds and the Ministry of Defense, among others

As part of the mid-term reallocations, the strategic research funding mandate is set to be permanently reduced by EUR 25 million compared to the previous Framework Decision.

The Academy of Finland’s authority to award research projects will also be reduced by EUR 10 million from 2023.

Finland In addition, the Academy’s authority to grant will be reduced by the reduction in the estimated value of gambling operations and the end of temporary compensation in 2024.

According to the Academy, the decline in the estimated return on gambling is a very significant additional threat to research funding and should be resolved quickly.

In the press release, the Academy of Finland reminds that its funding is mainly targeted at universities and research institutes. The surgeries directly affect the research done in them.

“This is a very unfortunate trend. Confidence that there are long-term preconditions for internationally high-level research in Finland is now suffering a significant blow. No cuts should be made to research funding, ”says the Chairman of the Board of the Academy of Finland, Professor Johanna Myllyharju says.

“Cutting research funding will increase the migration of researchers out of Finland and reduce Finland’s international attractiveness as a country with a high level of expertise,” says Myllyharju.

In Finland, the goal is to increase the ratio of funding for research and development and innovation to GDP to four per cent by 2030.

According to Saarikko, the means of achieving this goal are to be prepared in parliamentary co-operation.

“The cuts are very unfortunate. Sustainability would be a priority in research funding. Cutting research funding also cuts education, as teaching is based on research, and the university’s research staff also work in teaching positions, ”Director General of the Academy of Finland Heikki Mannila says in a press release.