Akamai Technologies, the company of cloud services that empowers and protects online life, has released a new report on the state of the internet, which shows how attacks on web applications in the gaming sector have more than doubled since last year. The new relationship, Get back in the gamenotes how this phenomenon has occurred following the growth in popularity and demand for cloud gaming platforms.

Attacks on web applications in the gaming sector expose player accounts to the risk of breach by cybercriminals, resulting in the sale of gaming accounts and theft of personal information, including credit card information. It is expected that the microtransactions market will reach $ 106.02 billion by 2026, creating an extremely tempting target for attackers. Furthermore, the report reveals how the gaming industry has been targeted in 37% of all DDoS attacks. This is surprising considering that the second vertical segment (the financial sector) was hit in 22% of the attacks.

The data highlighted by Akamai

The other relevant data present in the report Gaming Respawnedinclude:

Attacks on web applications in the gaming industry are grown by 167% from the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2022, affecting millions of accounts around the world.

compared to the same period in 2022, affecting millions of accounts around the world. The United States is the main target of criminals, followed by Switzerland, India, Japan, the UK and other nations in Europe and Asia.

of criminals, followed by Switzerland, India, Japan, the UK and other nations in Europe and Asia. The companies operating in the gaming industry stand moving their business to the cloud creating new attack opportunities for hackers.

creating new attack opportunities for hackers. The microtransactionswidespread in the gaming industry, represent a huge opportunity for criminals to exploit the purchasing power of players without drawing attention to themselves.

“As gaming activity has grown and evolved, the impact of interference from cyber attacks has also increased“Said Jonathan Singer, Akamai Senior Strategist, Media & Entertainment Industries. “Cybercriminals typically compromise live services and steal credentials to steal game data. Additionally, as the industry expands into cloud gaming, new areas of vulnerability have opened up for attackers, with the entry of new players becoming the primary target for attackers. In our latest report, Gaming Respawned, we look at why and how the gaming industry has become a global target attracting cybercriminals, scammers and money launderers.“.