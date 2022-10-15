“I believe that research is something fundamental and that too little is being invested in our country. Lombardy Region is doing a lot, but the presence and participation of citizens, volunteers, the many initiatives that are born in our territory is also important”. Like this Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy Regionon the occasion of the gala dinner, last night, which opens the sixth edition of ‘A game for research’, a charity tennis tournament, held today, organized by the Borgogna Study Center in collaboration with the non-profit organization ‘Il Sogno di Ale’. Two days of solidarity in favor of the pediatric oncology department of the National Cancer Institute of Milan.

“In the Lombardy Region, the response that citizens give whenever there is a need for solidarity – concludes Fontana – is proof of how the region is truly a great solidarity community ready to commit itself to others and aware that the common good is the true goal to aim for “.