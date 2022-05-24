The Institute of Technology Innovation, the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council, announced yesterday the launch of the Directed Energy Research Center for an advanced research facility in the Tawazun Industrial Park, which is a regional center for strategic business in the areas of safety and security that provides world-class business infrastructure. The new facility includes seven distinct workshops and five specialized laboratories, each serving a specific research field.

The seven specialized workshops include: Mechanical Workshop, Electronics Workshop, Prototype Testing Area, Coil Winding, Motor Winding, Insulation Testing, and Acoustic Prototyping Laboratory.



