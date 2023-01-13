An independent committee draws firm conclusions about the unit of the army that collected and analyzed information about the impact of corona during the pandemic. There was ‘no legal basis for the activities of the unit and that is unacceptable for the armed forces’, writes the committee led by Harm Brouwer, former chairman of the Board of Prosecutors General.

The Land Information Maneuver Center (LIMC) was active between March and November 2020. After the NRC reported on the unit, the House of Representatives demanded clarification. Shortly thereafter, the LIMC was shut down. An internal investigation revealed that privacy legislation had been violated by the unit. In May 2021, then-minister Ank Bijleveld apologized for the illegal collection of personal data.

According to the investigation, the military top of the ministry failed to supervise the work of the LIMC and legal advice was not taken seriously. Furthermore, a great distance was experienced between the headquarters of the army in Utrecht and the ministry in The Hague. The report concludes that the current laws and regulations are no longer appropriate for the current (hybrid) conflict management. See also Russian infiltrator built up cover for years: 'This is really happening and there will be more'

According to the committee, the leadership of the army was insufficiently aware of the legal problems. The top of the ministry was informed too late about the problems. The LIMC should have been shut down earlier, believe Brouwer et al. The LIMC was stuck from the start because the correct rules for combating new threats are missing.

Personal data

The LIMC had ‘no intention’ to process personal data and it is estimated that this has remained limited, the researchers say. The unit has also not searched for specific persons and no profiles have been kept of persons, according to the researchers. LIMC reports on disinformation do include (political) views of individuals.

Among other things, the committee calls for new rules, more involvement from the military top and professionalization of the AVG organization that deals with privacy legislation. Defense has already taken a series of measures to prevent a recurrence. “The committee points to serious shortcomings within Defense that should no longer occur,” Minister Kajsa Ollongren writes to the House. See also In the Russian region, migrants were banned from working on public transport